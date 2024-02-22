Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,892 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates makes up 1.5% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.33% of Manhattan Associates worth $526,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,528,000 after buying an additional 61,437 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 25,883 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 905.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of MANH traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,971. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $258.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.09 and its 200 day moving average is $211.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.