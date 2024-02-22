Shannon River Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 87,789 ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 87,789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. ACI Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.4% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 244,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACIW. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

