Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Increased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises 1.8% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.20% of Watsco worth $625,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WSO. Stephens boosted their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.04. The stock had a trading volume of 43,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,026. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.05 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $405.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

