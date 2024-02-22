Shannon River Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 228,700 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,380,000. Marvell Technology comprises 2.5% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $248,250,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Raymond James raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,494,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,858,053. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of -100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

