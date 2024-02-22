Shannon River Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,867 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for about 5.9% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $29,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

NYSE GDDY traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,615. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $113.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $34,962.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,551 shares of company stock worth $4,287,858. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

