The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.3% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,483,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $750,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.86.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HD traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $367.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,982. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.77. The stock has a market cap of $366.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $370.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.