Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Position Cut by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,192,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,831 shares during the period. Landstar System makes up approximately 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Landstar System worth $564,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.89. 56,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.30. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

