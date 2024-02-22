Shannon River Fund Management LLC Has $51.54 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the period. InterDigital makes up 10.2% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned 2.50% of InterDigital worth $51,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in InterDigital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in InterDigital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in InterDigital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.24. 160,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average of $93.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

