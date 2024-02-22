Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Holdings Reduced by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. Dynatrace comprises approximately 4.4% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Dynatrace worth $21,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

