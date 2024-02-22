NS Partners Ltd Takes $633,000 Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Yandex by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128,652 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Yandex by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex Price Performance

NASDAQ YNDX remained flat at $18.94 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.