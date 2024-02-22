Algert Global LLC Acquires 61,920 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,493 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 61,920 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.8 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 151,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.83. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

