Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SM Energy by 561.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SM Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 327.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.92. 1,922,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,969. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

