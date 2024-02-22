101,705 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Acquired by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,321,000. Acuity Brands comprises about 2.0% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,001,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,774 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,701,000 after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $244.16.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

