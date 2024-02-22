Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 66,200 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the period. AGCO comprises about 2.5% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of AGCO worth $20,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,852,000 after acquiring an additional 601,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AGCO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AGCO by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AGCO by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after acquiring an additional 103,628 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $107.17. 229,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

