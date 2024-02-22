Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.16% of Alkermes worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alkermes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Alkermes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,102. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

