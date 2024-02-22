Vista Investment Management Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Vista Investment Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 161,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $268.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.