NS Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up approximately 2.1% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $38,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $7.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $563.64. 130,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $561.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

