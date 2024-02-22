Point Break Capital Management LLC Invests $403,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. American Express makes up about 0.4% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,481. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $215.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.