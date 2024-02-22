Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 260,855 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Baupost Group LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,855 shares during the period. Herbalife makes up approximately 0.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $23,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Herbalife by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Herbalife by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In related news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $8.69. 668,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,726. The company has a market cap of $862.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.