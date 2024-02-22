CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

