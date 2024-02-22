1,902,472 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Bought by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,902,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,069,000. Liberty Live Group comprises about 1.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 2.99% of Liberty Live Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,930,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,348,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,529,000.

LLYVK stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.08. 209,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,431. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.59.

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 in the last three months.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

