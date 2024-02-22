1,902,472 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Bought by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,902,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,069,000. Liberty Live Group comprises about 1.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 2.99% of Liberty Live Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,930,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,348,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,529,000.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.2 %
LLYVK stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.08. 209,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,431. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.59.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
