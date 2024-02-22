Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading 7.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.9% during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $90.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Camtek traded as high as $83.95 and last traded at $82.89. Approximately 301,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 444,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.84.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Get Camtek alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Camtek

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camtek Stock Up 8.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 431.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.