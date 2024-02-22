Baupost Group LLC MA Boosts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,300 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 6.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 1.51% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $325,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,197,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $26,893,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 201.3% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 605,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,529,000 after acquiring an additional 404,530 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.43. 103,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,571. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

