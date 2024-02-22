Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $50.33, but opened at $48.82. Jackson Financial shares last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 244,508 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

