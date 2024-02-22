Dai (DAI) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and approximately $169.06 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000626 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Dai Token Profile
Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,347,888,596 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dai Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
