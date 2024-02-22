Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 1116739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,488,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,391,000 after acquiring an additional 768,032 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,339,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

