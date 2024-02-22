KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 76.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,933 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth $777,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 36.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 188.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 0.8 %

KB Home stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

