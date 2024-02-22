Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.18% of Brunswick worth $64,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 70,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,571. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.