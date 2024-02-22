Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 763,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,423 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $63,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.02. 81,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average is $97.27. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 114.58%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

