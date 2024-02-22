Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 46,310 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,121,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,310 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Americold Realty Trust worth $64,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NYSE:COLD remained flat at $27.91 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -69.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -220.00%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

