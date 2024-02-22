Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.04, but opened at $28.77. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 1,012,915 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,724 shares of company stock worth $56,459,948. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 676.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

