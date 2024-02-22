Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $11.03. Armada Hoffler Properties shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 70,605 shares traded.
The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.
Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 222.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AHH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 629,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 64,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 624,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 92,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $962.44 million, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Armada Hoffler Properties
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- AI powerhouse NVIDIA will hit $1000 soon
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.