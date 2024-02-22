Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $79.62. The stock had a trading volume of 208,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,851. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.46. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

