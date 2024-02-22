Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 33428626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

RIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 24.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.