Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Euroseas Price Performance

Euroseas stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,249. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $230.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

