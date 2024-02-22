Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.94% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $62,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE AMN traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $56.18. 259,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

