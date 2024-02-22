Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,438 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $65,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 0.1 %

Hess stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.71. The stock had a trading volume of 314,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.21.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hess

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.