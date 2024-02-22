Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,642 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.18% of Cheniere Energy worth $69,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded down $4.41 on Thursday, hitting $160.13. The stock had a trading volume of 720,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

