Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 63,782 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,782 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $77,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.61. 376,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,747. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.47. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $114.64 and a twelve month high of $249.22.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.