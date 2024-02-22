Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,194,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201,657 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $84,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,412,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 299.1% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,352 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 101.2% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 615,950 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,764,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.67. 506,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.54%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

