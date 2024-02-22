Federated Hermes Inc. Has $73.84 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 131.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,391 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of Verisk Analytics worth $73,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $240.12. The company had a trading volume of 150,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.63 and its 200-day moving average is $238.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.