Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,823,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,405 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.27% of VICI Properties worth $82,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

VICI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 778,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

