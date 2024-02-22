Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 51,169 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,169 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of Capital One Financial worth $83,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.12.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 950,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

