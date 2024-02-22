Rock Creek Group LP Takes $35,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.94. The stock had a trading volume of 184,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.64. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $146.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

