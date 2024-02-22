ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $323.80

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $323.80 and last traded at $311.88, with a volume of 179656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $357.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.64.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

