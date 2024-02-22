JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.93

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.93 and last traded at $52.76, with a volume of 394615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

