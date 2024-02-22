JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.93

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.93 and last traded at $52.76, with a volume of 394615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
