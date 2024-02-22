Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.42

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 737930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

A number of research firms have commented on STLA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth $232,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stellantis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,487 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

