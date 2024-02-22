iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.57

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.57 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $599.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
