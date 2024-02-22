iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.57

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.57 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $599.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 494,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.