238 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.42. 677,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,724. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Truist Financial downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

