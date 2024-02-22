NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $242.40

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $242.40 and last traded at $237.41, with a volume of 147906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.28 and a 200-day moving average of $206.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

